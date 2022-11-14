Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Expands By 64.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the October 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVC. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 179.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 325,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 209,184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 619,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after buying an additional 84,601 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 149.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 54,834 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FVC opened at $35.71 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

