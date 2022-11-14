Short Interest in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Declines By 38.5%

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the October 15th total of 89,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.66% of Flexible Solutions International worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

FSI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

