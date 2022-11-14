Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Expands By 58.8%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.36. 2,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,239. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.28.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0587 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
