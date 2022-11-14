Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Expands By 58.8%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.36. 2,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,239. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0587 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $91,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

