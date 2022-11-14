Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Decreases By 37.9%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the October 15th total of 205,800 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 285,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter valued at $135,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of BHAT stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.66. 501,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,331. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.