Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Rises By 55.8%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the October 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GNT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,933. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 166,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 85,355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 222,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 154,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

