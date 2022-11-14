Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Rises By 55.8%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the October 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:GNT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,933. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.84.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT)
