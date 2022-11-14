Short Interest in Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Grows By 75.0%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Grupo Herdez stock opened at 2.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.60. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of 1.18 and a 12 month high of 2.14.

About Grupo Herdez

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

