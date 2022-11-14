Short Interest in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Increases By 51.3%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the October 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HDFC Bank

About HDFC Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Articles

