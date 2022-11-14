Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Declines By 17.3%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 966,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 874.4% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 270,567 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

HT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.74. 255,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HT. TheStreet raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

