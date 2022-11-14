Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Grows By 57.5%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the October 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 757,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 52,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 227,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.40. 2,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,809. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $21.41.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.