Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Rises By 65.0%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,910,000 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the October 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,059,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IXUS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.84. 29,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,793. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,842,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

