Short Interest in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Decreases By 21.7%

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Malvern Bancorp to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock remained flat at $14.41 during trading on Monday. 88 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

