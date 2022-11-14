Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Decreases By 26.9%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Moncler Price Performance

MONRY stock remained flat at $50.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. Moncler has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

