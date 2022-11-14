Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Decreases By 26.9%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Moncler Price Performance
MONRY stock remained flat at $50.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. Moncler has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $80.41.
About Moncler
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moncler (MONRY)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.