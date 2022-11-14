Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Decreases By 27.6%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the October 15th total of 360,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 373.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NNGPF stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. NN Group has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $60.06.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

