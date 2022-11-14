Short Interest in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Declines By 21.0%

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the October 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.44. 47 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.16 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 480,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 133,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

