Short Interest in Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Grows By 23.4%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the October 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Panasonic Stock Performance

PCRFY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 297,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Panasonic has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 2.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Holdings Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

