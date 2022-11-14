Short Interest in Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Decreases By 24.7%

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,600 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 849,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pola Orbis Price Performance

Shares of PORBF stock remained flat at $10.30 on Monday. Pola Orbis has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

Get Pola Orbis alerts:

Pola Orbis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.