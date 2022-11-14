Short Interest in Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Decreases By 24.7%

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,600 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 849,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
Shares of PORBF stock remained flat at $10.30 on Monday. Pola Orbis has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.
Pola Orbis Company Profile
