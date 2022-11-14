Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Increases By 30.0%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the October 15th total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preformed Line Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
In other news, major shareholder Barbara P. Ruhlman Revocable Tr sold 810,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $35,981,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ PLPC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,613. The stock has a market cap of $414.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.74. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.
Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.
