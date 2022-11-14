Short Interest in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Decreases By 31.2%

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the October 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REE Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 128.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 748,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 420,801 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in REE Automotive by 82.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 480,195 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in REE Automotive by 43,068.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,609,381 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 137.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of REE stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,540. The stock has a market cap of $207.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.48. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

