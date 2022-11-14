Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Rises By 20.2%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of SABSW stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,271. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.