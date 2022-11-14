Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Decreases By 24.0%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,700 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 698,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,653.5 days.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Shares of SBSNF remained flat at $14.56 during trading hours on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

