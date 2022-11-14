Short Interest in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Drops By 21.1%

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Scopus BioPharma Stock Up 1.8 %

Scopus BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,767. Scopus BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Get Scopus BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scopus BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) by 438.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,623 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Scopus BioPharma worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Scopus BioPharma Company Profile

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scopus BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scopus BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.