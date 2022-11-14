Short Interest in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Decreases By 22.9%

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 15th total of 625,500 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 341,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
SCPH traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,771. The firm has a market cap of $183.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.15. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $146,953.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,742.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 626,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,860 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCPH shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.
