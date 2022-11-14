Short Interest in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Drops By 27.4%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the October 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 586,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.19. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Energy Services

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 43.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

