Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW) Drops By 30.8%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sharps Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ STSSW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.24. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,005. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33. Sharps Technology has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharps Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sharps Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,024,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.