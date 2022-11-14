Short Interest in Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Declines By 21.2%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 666,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shawcor Price Performance

SAWLF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.57. 12,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,147. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

