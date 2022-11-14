Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Increases By 17.3%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,443,100 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 8,899,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,351.3 days.

Snam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $4.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. Snam has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $5.91.

Get Snam alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Snam from €5.15 ($5.15) to €5.20 ($5.20) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snam from €5.10 ($5.10) to €5.00 ($5.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snam from €5.40 ($5.40) to €5.30 ($5.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.