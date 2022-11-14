Short Interest in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Drops By 25.5%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 438,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stratasys by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 20.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,417,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,548,000 after purchasing an additional 410,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

SSYS stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,501. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Several brokerages have commented on SSYS. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

