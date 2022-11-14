Short Interest in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Drops By 25.5%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 438,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Stratasys by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 20.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,417,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,548,000 after purchasing an additional 410,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000.
SSYS stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,501. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.31.
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
