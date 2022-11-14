Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Declines By 31.5%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the October 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of SSY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,355. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:SSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.86% of SunLink Health Systems worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.