Short Interest in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Increases By 21.1%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 949,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SPCB. StockNews.com began coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

SPCB traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,360. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.36. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

