Short Interest in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Grows By 37.9%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the October 15th total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

The RMR Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of The RMR Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,202. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $865.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in The RMR Group by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in The RMR Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 89,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.