Short Interest in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Declines By 21.7%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,300 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 976,900 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Troika Media Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 16.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRKA opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. Troika Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.33.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group ( NASDAQ:TRKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Troika Media Group had a negative return on equity of 219.10% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter.

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

