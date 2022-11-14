Short Interest in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Decreases By 30.5%

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 617,100 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the October 15th total of 887,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TrueBlue to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of TBI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.79. 119,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,957. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $680.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $575.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $32,607.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TrueBlue news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $106,513.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $32,607.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TrueBlue by 181.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 25.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in TrueBlue by 40.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TrueBlue by 32.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

