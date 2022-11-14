Short Interest in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Decreases By 22.9%

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 15th total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

V2X Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of V2X stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $41.90. 630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. V2X has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on V2X in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

About V2X

In related news, Director Stephen L. Waechter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $33,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other V2X news, Director Dino M. Cusumano bought 27,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,579.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,579.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $33,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $404,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 376,420 shares of company stock worth $15,034,370 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

