Short Interest in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Decreases By 22.9%

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 15th total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
V2X Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of V2X stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $41.90. 630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. V2X has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on V2X in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling
About V2X
V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on V2X (VVX)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.