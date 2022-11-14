Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.19.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 269.35%. Research analysts expect that Sientra will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Sientra by 57.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 464,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 169,799 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 93.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 490,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 236,978 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 65.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 203,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

