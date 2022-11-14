Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Down 30.6% in October

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the October 15th total of 31,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $16,742,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,669,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of SLN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,806. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,251.04% and a negative net margin of 222.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

