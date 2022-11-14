Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,166 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of Silicon Laboratories worth $71,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 125,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 89,864 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,942,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,875,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $141.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.85. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $211.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

