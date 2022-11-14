Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €95.00 ($95.00) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($95.00) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($85.00) target price on Siltronic in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on Siltronic in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of WAF stock traded up €2.00 ($2.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €75.45 ($75.45). 93,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($53.00) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($153.20). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €63.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €73.11.

Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

