Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SI. Bank of America cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.09.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SI traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,395. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.