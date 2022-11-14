Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $34.42

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.42, but opened at $40.33. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 59,362 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 37.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

