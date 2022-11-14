Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 3.7% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $271.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.07. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $197.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

