Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC reduced its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Capital International Investors increased its position in Seagen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after buying an additional 3,953,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 110.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,778,000 after purchasing an additional 739,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 907.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 190,697 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $132.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.32. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Seagen to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.18.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

