Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Purchases $3,543,000.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $3,543,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,972. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 66.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Recommended Stories

