SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,811,700 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 8,864,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,772.2 days.

SJM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SJMHF remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Friday. SJM has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get SJM alerts:

SJM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.