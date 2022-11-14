Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Trading Up 10.2 %

SKKY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.25. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,187. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.78.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

