Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Trading Up 10.2 %
SKKY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.25. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,187. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.78.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skkynet Cloud Systems (SKKY)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.