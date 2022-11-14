Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 76,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAM. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Slam by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Slam by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Slam during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAM remained flat at $9.98 on Monday. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Slam has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

