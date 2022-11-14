SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.75 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 2.0 %

TSE SRU.UN traded down C$0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting C$28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,488. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$24.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.48. The company has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.00.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.