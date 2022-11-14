Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 24.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap-on Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $234.31 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $237.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.89 and its 200 day moving average is $214.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

