SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the October 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SoftBank Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOBKY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 138,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,756. SoftBank has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.

SoftBank Corp. operates as an affiliate of paypay bank corporation with 14.87% indirect stakes.

