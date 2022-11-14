SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,300 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 610,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 856,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SoftBank Group Trading Down 10.7 %

OTCMKTS:SFTBY traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 604,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,592. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

