SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEDG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.87.
SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $4.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.01. 1,031,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,073. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 139.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
